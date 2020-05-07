NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $28,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 441.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

