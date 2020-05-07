NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 273 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 546.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.