NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 159 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 209.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $151.17 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In related news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,005 shares of company stock worth $10,406,562. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

