NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 128 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 237.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nice were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Nice by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 1,076,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nice by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,411,000 after buying an additional 170,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nice by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,631,000 after buying an additional 327,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nice by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Nice by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nice to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

