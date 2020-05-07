NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

