New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Flowers Foods worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after buying an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

