New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Spire worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.