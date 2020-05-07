New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Regal Beloit worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

NYSE RBC opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

