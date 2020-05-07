New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Arcosa worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $2,440,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

