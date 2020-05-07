New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,785 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

