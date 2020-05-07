New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,500 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $227,080,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $19,030,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $15,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of MOS opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

