New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of H & R Block worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,367,110,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in H & R Block by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in H & R Block by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.