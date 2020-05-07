New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sealed Air by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other news, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.