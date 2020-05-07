New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

