New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.29% of Plexus worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

