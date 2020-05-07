New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

