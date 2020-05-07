New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

