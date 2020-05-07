New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $85,492,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

