New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

