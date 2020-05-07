New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Landstar System worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

