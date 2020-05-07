New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,300 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Diodes worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

