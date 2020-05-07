New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $73,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anixter International by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 303,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE AXE opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

