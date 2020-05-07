New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,200 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.26% of LCI Industries worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in LCI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 324,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

