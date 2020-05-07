NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.76.

NetEase stock opened at $342.00 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

