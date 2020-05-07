Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Neenah to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neenah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $45.78 on Thursday. Neenah has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $782.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

NP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

