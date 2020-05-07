Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

