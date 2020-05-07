National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,103,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.