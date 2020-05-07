National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 83,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 38,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

