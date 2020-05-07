National Express Group (LON:NEX) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

National Express Group (LON:NEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.92). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.13) target price (down previously from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 398 ($5.24).

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 230 ($3.03) on Thursday. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.22.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

