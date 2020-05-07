National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.46.

NCMI opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $608,472.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

