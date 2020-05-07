National Bank Financial Upgrades InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to “Outperfrom Under Weight”

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

