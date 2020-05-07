Natalie Sacks Sells 5,826 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $70,319.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,021 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $12,333.68.

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $54,945.36.

On Monday, April 6th, Natalie Sacks sold 700 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

