Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.37%. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.