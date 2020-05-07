Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $61.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

