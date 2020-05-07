Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.63).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total value of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 321.80 ($4.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.95.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1859.4289901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

