Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

