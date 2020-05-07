Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.