Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

