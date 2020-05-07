Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

