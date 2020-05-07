Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

