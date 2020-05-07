Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCHP. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.52.

MCHP opened at $83.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.