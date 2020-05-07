Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $168.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.90 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $177.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $622.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.46 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $717.98 million, with estimates ranging from $619.15 million to $790.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

MESA stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

