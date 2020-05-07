Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 3,445,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRSN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.