Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Posted by on May 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.36 ($124.83).

MRK stock opened at €107.10 ($124.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.69. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.