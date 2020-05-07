Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.36 ($124.83).

MRK stock opened at €107.10 ($124.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.69. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

