Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.36 ($124.83).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €107.10 ($124.53) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.69. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

