Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.36 ($124.83).

FRA:MRK opened at €107.10 ($124.53) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €96.16 and a 200-day moving average of €106.69.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

