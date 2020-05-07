Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Investment analysts at National Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Medical Transcription Billing in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. National Securities analyst A. Klee expects that the technology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. National Securities also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Medical Transcription Billing has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 31,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $159,274.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,672,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,393 shares of company stock worth $680,047 in the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

