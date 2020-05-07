Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.