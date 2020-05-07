Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE MCD opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

