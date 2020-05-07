Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,147 shares of company stock valued at $964,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

